Andy Friedrich, Husband of 700 Club Co-Host Terry Meeuwsen, Passes Away at 76

700 Club co-host Terry Meeuwsen and her family are mourning the loss of her husband Andy Friedrich who passed away over the weekend.

A father, grandfather, athlete, and coach, Andy was well-loved and respected by all of us here at CBN.

Andrew P. Friedrich or Andy, as he was affectionately known, was married to the love of his life, Terry, for 42 years.

A great athlete, he played basketball for Al McGuire at Marquette University, worked for the Milwaukee Brewers baseball club, and along the way served in the U.S. Air Force.

The father of seven children, Andy loved coaching their sports teams, and was also a loving grandfather to six grandkids, with one on the way.

Most people know of Terry's involvement with Orphan's Promise, yet, it was Andy's "yes" to adopting their daughters from Ukraine that contributed to the founding of the ministry.

It's been said he never met a stranger. Andy Friedrich was 76 years old.

If you would like to honor his memory or Terry's service with a gift to Orphan's Promise, click here.