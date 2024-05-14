'America's Pastor' Billy Graham Being Honored with a Statue at the US Capitol

A seven-foot statue of Evangelist Bill Graham is going to be placed at the U.S. Capitol building this week.

A private dedication ceremony is scheduled for May 16 with House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Rev. Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) with a musical performance by Christian artist Michael W. Smith.

Graham preached the Gospel for more than 80 years, led hundreds of thousands of people to Jesus Christ, and served as a spiritual adviser to 12 U.S. presidents.

"This is a great honor and my father would be humbled and grateful," said Franklin Graham. "At the same time, he would not want the attention on himself but on God's Son, the Lord Jesus Christ."

Each state is permitted two statues in the nation's capital, and Graham's replica will replace former North Carolina Gov. Charles Brantley Aycock, a prominent segregationist in the early 20th century who held white-supremacist beliefs, churchleaders.com reports.

Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) worked to bring the statue to the Capitol.

"The legacy of Rev. Billy Graham is based on his simple message of forgiveness based on John 3:16. His lifelong commitment to preaching the Gospel, his fight for Civil Rights, his opposition to communism, and his spiritual guidance provided hope to hundreds of millions," he said. "His likeness should stand in the U.S. Capitol forever."

North Carolina sculptor Chas Fagan created the seven-foot bronze statue that describes Graham as "Preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ" and shows the evangelist with an open Bible in his hand. John 3:16 and John 14:6 are inscribed at the base of the statute.

"This isn't just a statue of my father — it represents the One that he surrendered his life to and the message that he preached for more than 80 years, that God loves us and He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to save us from our sins," Graham told Fox News.

"What I appreciate most is that this is an opportunity for everyone in future generations who sees the statue to be reminded of God's love, grace, and forgiveness," he added.

Billy Graham is one of a handful of private citizens to receive three of the highest honors from Congress—the Congressional Gold Medal (1996), to have lain in honor in the Capitol (2018), and to have a statue placed in Statuary Hall (2024).

The evangelist passed away in 2018 at age 99.