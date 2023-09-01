Abortion up to Moment of Birth? American College of OBGYNs Calls for No Limits

One of America's most well-known medical organizations penned a stunning op-ed Thursday calling for abortion on demand – at any time and for any reason.

In a Washington Post op-ed the American College of OBGYN (ACOG) and Society of Family Planning called for no limits on abortion, claiming that abortions are safe.

"It improves and saves lives, and it must be available without restrictions, without limitations, and without barriers — just as any other critical part of health care," wrote the board members.

The statement was in response to another Washington Post op-ed by pro-life strategists pushing for Republican presidential candidates to be more outspoken against abortion.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Donald Trump, penned the latter.

"One of the most harmful things Republicans said about abortion over the past year was … nothing. Many panicked and chose to bury their heads in the sand, allowing their opponents to attack them while missing an opportunity to share a positive pro-life vision for the future," reads their opinion piece.

It continues, "America needs a national defender of life who will boldly advance this crucial human rights cause."

According to the latest report from the Guttmacher Institute, there were 930,160 reported U.S. abortions in 2020. A new study published in Culture, Health & Sexuality admits that abortions are grossly underreported, which means that the number could be much higher.

In earlier work, we showed that fewer than half of women report abortions in surveys, which creates a huge challenge for our ability to study abortion," said Laura Lindberg, a professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and lead author of the study.

Dannenfelser issued the following statement after ACOG and the Society of Family Planning called for no limits to abortion.

"In an informed debate, the truth is what matters and now we finally hear the truth from the abortion lobby," she said. "So now we take this question of abortion limits to voters and those running for public office. Americans are compassionate people and overwhelmingly reject all-trimester abortions on demand. The more they learn of the extremist positions of organizations in power, the more they reject them."

Dr. Ingrid Skop, a board-certified OB-GYN who has practiced in Texas for nearly 30 years and serves as vice president and director of medical affairs at Charlotte Lozier Institute told CBN's Faith Nation "this brazen proclamation from the ACOG" is not a surprise.

"Sadly this is not surprising to me. I've seen a progression over the years of more and more pro-abortion stances taken by ACOG's leadership...[but] the reality is that only seven to 14 percent of practicing obstetricians will perform an elective abortion."

Skop added, "It's good that this discussion is happening so that the American public can come to the realization that yes, late abortions are happening, yes, they're dangerous, they are killing babies electively, healthy babies, in healthy mothers."

"The other discussion that we're not having that we need to have is that some of these babies are born alive, and do not leave the abortion clinic alive, because nobody is supervising abortion clinics to make sure that they're not actually committing infanticide," Skop continued. "So our country's very extreme. I think most people don't realize that. And yet if you ask them, consistently they say, 'No, we should have restrictions far earlier in pregnancy.'"

The controversy over abortion limits is likely to add fuel to the fire for this issue during the upcoming elections.

"We are witnessing, in real-time, a vocal, political takeover of a scientific community that represents the most honorable and beautiful profession, responsible for safely bringing new life into the world," Skop wrote in a statement.