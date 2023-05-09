87% of Praying Americans Report Answered Prayers Over the Past Year

Despite reports of declining worship attendance following the pandemic, especially among young people, a majority of Americans still say they pray, according to a survey from the Radiant Foundation. And the vast majority of those people say God has answered some of their prayers.

The survey shows 61 percent turn to God in prayer. That's more than those who use meditation, yoga, and other practices to connect to a higher power.

Findings of the survey of more than 1,700 Americans were released by the Radiant Foundation on May 4, which was the National Day of Prayer.

The survey found that 50 percent of adults who pray do so at dawn or when they get up with 55 percent praying at bedtime. Those who pray reportedly spend an average of 18 minutes praying daily.

Other findings from the survey include:

61 percent of those who pray say they pray in their car, which is more than the 46 percent who say they pray in a place of worship.

A whopping 87 percent of those who pray say they received an answer in the last 12 months.

70% of praying Americans say they pray to connect with God; 45% to feel less anxious or depressed, 41% to find solutions to problems, 36% to feel in control, and 29% to heal from trauma.

Americans say prayer has many positive effects on their well-being: 42% report feeling a sense of calm when they pray, 41% are grateful, 24% connected, 23% are humbled, 18% are loving, 17% motivated and 15% inspired.

One in five Americans (19%) say they have prayed for their pets, while 31% say they have prayed due to a request on social media.

Having children makes one more likely to pray than those who don't have children (66% vs. 59%).

"These results make it clear that there is more praying taking place than people expect. People are praying in a variety of ways and in unexpected places throughout the day," John Dye, executive director of Skylight, a Radiant Foundation website, said in a press release.

"They are frequently exploring their spiritual side and using prayer to work through adversity, find meaning, and create a connection with a Higher Power."

The National Day of Prayer Survey took a fresh look at how and why Americans pray. Despite recent statistics that suggest Americans are becoming less religiously affiliated, prayer appears to be a constant practice in people's lives, with Americans spending an estimated 3.6 billion minutes each day praying, the foundation said.

The survey was conducted by City Square Associates from April 6 to April 17. The company surveyed a nationally representative sample of adults aged 18-64 about ways they connect with God.

To see the full results of the study, visit prayerwrap.org.

