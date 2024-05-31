On the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, the Enduring Legacy of Those Who Died for Liberty Lives On

NORMANDY, France – As the world prepares for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the historic battle that turned the tide of World War II, tensions are rising over France's decision to invite Russian representatives to the event. The gesture comes despite Vladimir Putin's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the West.

But that shadow of controversy serves as yet another reminder of the price of freedom and the ultimate sacrifice that so many made during WWII.

CBN News visited Normandy for a special look at the enduring legacy of those who fought and died for liberty on June 6th, 1944. That day changed the course of world history as Allied forces launched a massive invasion on the beaches of Normandy.

Among the thousands of brave soldiers who risked everything on D-Day was Tech Sergeant Charles Leonard Jones, whose story of courage and sacrifice is being brought to light by his great-nephew, Mark Tomlet.

Tomlet tells us, "My grandma remembers when he was, right before he left for war, she was about four years old, and he would play catch with her and roll the ball back and forth. She has a vivid memory of him smiling and laughing before he left, and that was the last time she ever saw him."

Tech Sergeant Jones survived the initial assault on D-Day only to be killed in action on July 4th. Tomlet is the first of his family to visit Jones' grave, making this a deeply personal journey to honor his great-uncle's sacrifice.

"He made it almost a month after landing here on D-Day. And his father found out what had happened when they came with the flags, and he saw them outside, he just knew that his son was dead," Tomlet says.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

This June, another force will arrive on these shores as more than 10,000 are expected to commemorate 80 years since the invasion. Many will visit Pointe Du Hoc, a symbol of the spirit and the sacrifices made to defend freedom.

If the invasion was going to be a success on June 6th, 1944, the second and fifth Ranger Battalions had to storm the cliffs here at Pointe Du Hoc. It fell to them because they're the premier light infantry unit in the U.S. military.

The 29th Infantry Division, led by Brigadier General Cota, was in charge of the entire area, but they gave the Rangers the mission of taking these cliffs. They were going to have to fire ropes up the cliff and then climb hand over hand up the 150-foot cliff-face while under fire and then capture the coastal defense batteries.

When the commander, Brigadier General Cota, came to the lead element of the Fifth Ranger Battalion he said, "What unit is this?" The answer was, "It's the Rangers, sir." And so Cota said, ''Well, Rangers, lead the way!" That quote became the motto for the modern-day Ranger regiment that is still used to this day.

Tomlet says, "There's a level of responsibility you feel to carry on for what he died for."

Here at the American Cemetery in Normandy, to say that it's sobering to walk among the graves of the more than 9,000 Americans who gave their lives back in 1944 at Normandy Beach is the height of understatement. This hallowed ground is a reminder, not just of the lives and the futures that these people gave up, but the fact that they gave them not just to defend America but to bring the ideal of America to another continent.

It raises the question of how many Americans today would be willing to make such a sacrifice again.

As the number of living D-Day veterans dwindles, thousands gather to commemorate this pivotal moment in history and reflect on the challenges the world faces today. Stories of veterans like Tech Sergeant Jones serve as an important reminder of the high cost of freedom and the unwavering spirit of those who fought to defend it.