Young Evangelist's Prayer With Satanist Goes Viral For All Right Reasons

A young Christian evangelist’s conversation with a Satanist is getting some attention after the fascinating and powerful exchange was posted on social media.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Bryce Crawford’s video of his chat with the purported Satanist named Chad has received hundreds of thousands of views since being posted earlier this summer, The Christian Post reported.

“I’m Satanic,” Chad proclaimed at the start of the interaction, explaining it means he worships “one of the Satans.” He said the hypocritical nature of Christians led him away from Jesus and toward Satanism.

At another point during the interaction, the Satanist proclaimed he would have burned Jesus rather than crucify him, explaining he believes Christ was a “witch.”

For his part, Crawford kept his responses focused on bringing the conversation to a natural place where he could share the Gospel message.

“So, you said ever since you started worshiping Satan your life has been better?” Crawford asked Chad, who affirmed his relationship with the devil has “been better” for him.

Rather than deride or push back forcefully, Crawford responded by noting that he was not surprised by this claim.

“Yeah, I believe it, like in the physical,” he said. “I believe that Satan would give me things I want. You know, and there’s a lot of things that I want, and there’s been times that I’ve prayed to God and asked God for things that I wanted, but that’s not what I needed.”

He continued, “I feel like, as a Christian, when I ask Jesus for stuff and I pray, Jesus protects me from certain stuff because He knows what would harm me and steer me away from Him.”

Crawford said it makes sense Satan might make Chad feel better in this “natural” life, but noted there’s something far greater — and someone much more powerful.

“To me, I was tormented by mental struggles and mental health issues and not having hope for myself,” Crawford admitted about his own journey. “Jesus gave me that hope.”

He then asked Chad if he could hold his hand and pray for him, and Chad agreed. Crawford asked the Lord to bring people into Chad’s life that would show him the truth.

“Jesus, reveal yourself to him in dreams and visions,” Crawford prayed.

Watch the entire interaction at the 7:50-mark:

Crawford, who plans to keep in touch with Chad, runs the Jesus in the Street ministry, where he shares his work and sells T-shirts that spark evangelistic opportunities and conversations.

“After getting saved in Waffle House, Bryce got possessed with the love of Jesus and started evangelizing everywhere,” reads a bio for the evangelist. Find out more here.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***