Netanyahu: Israel 'Steadfast' while Awaiting Attack, Iran May Allow Hezbollah to Lead Fight

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Israelis continue to wait for the anticipated attack by Iran and its proxies, its leaders say they are ready to defend the Jewish state and go on the offense when necessary.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israel Defense Forces recruits the nation is steadfast under the threat of an escalated war.

"I know that the citizens of Israel are on alert, and I ask you one thing: to keep your patience and calm,' he declared. "We are prepared for both defense and offense; we strike at our enemies and are also determined to defend ourselves."

David Parsons, vice president and senior spokesman for the International Christian Embassy - Jerusalem, told CBN News,

"I think the nation has grown in confidence as they've fended off even Iranian attacks with the hand of God behind them. So it's looking better. But the Hezbollah threat, the Iranian threat that we're under right now, has everyone's attention."

On Wednesday, Hamas officials in Lebanon praised the election of Yahya Sinwar to succeed Ismail Haniyeh as the leader of the terror group. Following his promotion, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted a message on X reading, "The election of Yahya Sinwar of Hamas must send a clear message to the world that the Palestinian issue is now completely controlled by Iran and Hamas. Without Israeli action in Gaza, the area would fall entirely under Hamas control."

He continued, " The world must see reality as it is and support Israel, which currently stands at the forefront of the battle against the Iranian and extremist Islamist axis."

Sinwar masterminded the October 7th massacre of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of more than 250 hostages.

A drone and rocket attack by Hezbollah on Tuesday injured 19 Israelis and ignited fires across northern Israel.

Some experts believe Hezbollah may lead the attack on Israel with backing from Iran.

Israel's government released figures Wednesday on the war with Hezbollah since October 9th.

– The terrorist military force fired more than 7,500 rockets toward Israel

– Launched more than 180 drones

– 62 civilians and soldiers have been killed

– More than 62,000 Israelis have been displaced from their homes

– 98 villages, cities, and towns in the north have been evacuated.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah about escalating the war.

"From the looks of things, "From the looks of things, Nasrallah may drag Lebanon to pay heavy prices, heavy prices," Gallant stated. "They don't imagine what could happen. I guess if they take a photo of Gaza, they will understand, but reason doesn't always prevail."

Meanwhile, a new report from the U.S. Director of National in Intelligence says Iran has "undertaken activities that better position it to produce a nuclear device if it chooses to do so."

The report added, "Tehran has the infrastructure and experience to quickly produce weapons-grade uranium at multiple facilities."

