37 Baptisms, 31 Professions of Faith in Kentucky in Latest Move of God: 'Church by the River'

Two Baptist churches in Louisville, KY say "God moved powerfully" during a joint Sunday service held near the Ohio River which resulted in 1,000 people in attendance, 37 water baptisms, and 31 souls saved.

GracePointe Baptist Church and Beechland Baptist hosted a combined worship service called "Church by the River" on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in West Point, Kentucky. The service began at the park and quickly moved to the river for water baptisms.

The outreach event was a six-month undertaking that took dozens of volunteers and help from The Kentucky Baptist Convention and Kentucky Baptist Foundation, Kentucky Today reports. The churches paid to rent the property and provided food and drinks for people who decided to stay for dinner afterward.

Pastor Mark Bishop oversees both congregations and told the outlet that besides the regular church attendees there were "hundreds of visitors," which totaled about 1,000 people at the event.

"We have had revivals at church where we had seven or eight baptisms, but we'd never done anything like that before," Bishop said. "I led a guy to Christ at 6 in the morning. Him and his whole family came and got baptized."

The pastor added that people commented on social media that it was a "powerful event" and that he has plans to do it again next year.

Bishop also shared that the young son of a man who was baptized that day got saved during the worship service and requested to be baptized as well.

"What an incredible day at Church at the River," the churches posted to Facebook. "We are beyond grateful for the many dedicated volunteers who made this day possible!"

