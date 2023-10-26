3,000 Teens Pack High School Stadium to Seek God: 'There Is a Spirit of Revival Stirring'

More than 3,000 teenagers packed out an Arkansas high school football stadium to pray, read God's Word, and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ in their community.

Students who attend Lakeside High School in Hot Springs participated in a gathering organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, called Fields of Faith, earlier this month.

The student-led evangelistic event is now in its 20th year and the organization's leaders are celebrating how God moved in Arkansas.

"We believe God goes before us as we prepare for an event like FOF," Micah May, the multi-area director for FCA South Central Arkansas, told The Christian Post. "We run a social media campaign, hang posters at every campus, and distribute promotional T-shirts through our local FCA huddles on each campus."

The Arkansas event included a pep rally that featured free food, games, and live music. Students also publicly shared their testimonies.

"Luke 1:37 tells us that God's Word never fails," May said. "Truly, there was an unmistakable move of the Holy Spirit. Hundreds of students prayed seeking the Lord, God was present and lives were changed."

"At the end of the event, after the students had spoken and a call to action was presented to the group, there was a sweet spirit of worship that broke out as the band Crutchfield led in their final songs," she added.

As CBN News has reported, Fields of Faith started as a dream for FCA Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Jeff Martin who was frustrated with the "moral digression in our country."

"I couldn't help but think about my three kids who were about to become teenagers. Everywhere my wife and I went, we were, as parents, always on the defense against the culture and the media. And anyone who knows anything about sports knows that if you're always on defense, you're not going to win. At some point you have to go on offense," he told Sports Spectrum.

FCA's theme for 2023 is "Greater," based on John 3:30: "He must increase, but I must decrease." FCA reminds Christian coaches and athletes that their identity and value is in Christ rather than their sport.

His dream to spread the Gospel among student-athletes became a reality and now more than one million people worldwide join together to worship, pray, and encourage each other through testimonies and the reading of the scriptures.

Fields of Faith in Hot Springs, Arkansas is in its 17th year and leaders believe its growth is a part of a growing move of God that has hit youth in the United States.

"There is a spirit of revival stirring in our world," May said. "God is on the move, and we are honored to be a small part of what He is doing. To God be all the glory."