100 People Accept Salvation on Maui, 3,000 Attend Greg Laurie's 'Hope for Lahaina'

Nearly nine months after a devastating wildfire brought the island of Maui to ashes, Evangelist Greg Laurie shared a powerful message with the community still struggling to pick up the pieces, saying that God is their hope and source of healing.

More than 100 people gave their lives to Jesus Christ at a two-service outreach hosted by Harvest Maui called "Hope for Lahaina" from April 28-30.

"What do we do when crisis hits? What do we do when the bottom drops out? What do we do when we don't think we can make it another day? We look to God," Laurie told the crowd which totaled 3,000 from both services.

"There's a book that God has given us that has hope in it and that book is called the Bible," he added. "This is where you are going to find the hope that you need. Hope has a name. It's Jesus."

Hope was found in Jesus Christ! 100 professions were made for Christ. To God be the glory! pic.twitter.com/82KlDy0TdC — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) May 5, 2024

The August 8 wildfire destroyed more than 2,000 buildings and displaced more than 6,000 people in Lahaina. Much of the rebuilding efforts have been a long and slow process. According to CBS News, University of Hawaii researchers have found that in the last five years, the state's average wait time for a construction permit to build a multifamily home was 400 days.

Local officials announced in April that they will open an office to expedite the processing of permits in Maui.

"Rebuilding here has been slow," Laurie told Fox News.

And while residents wait in limbo, Laurie's "Hope for Lahaina" became an opportunity to share the Gospel message.

"This event was part of a lot of work we have been doing on this island after the fire," Laurie shared on social media.

He added, "Many made a commitment to follow Christ!"

Last week's event included worship led by former "American Idol" contestant Danny Gokey and worship leader Leeland.

We had a blessed time for our outreach event yesterday on the island of Maui that we called, “Hope For Lahaina” We had 2 services with over 3000 attending.



We had fantastic worship led by Leeland and an inspiring performance by Danny Gokey. Danny had to catch a red eye to be on… pic.twitter.com/kwd5pM3pHd — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) May 1, 2024

Island residents said the event was timely and much needed.

"A lot of people feel hopeless," one woman shared. "There just seems like no end in sight. (Like) what's going to happen here in our community. So hopefully many people will come together and feel the spirit of God and find Jesus because right now in Maui, we need it."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a uniquely Christian perspective.***

"So many people are coming here to be fed, to be healed. I really do hope something like this can really bring healing to our community," another female resident said.

Laurie's church started the "Harvest Maui Relief Fund" soon after the wildfires and has been providing residents with food, clothing, school supplies, housing, and more to people since then.

"The church is here for such a time as this," Pastor Laurie told CBN News at the time. "And I think there's hope for the people here, but the hope is in God and you know, hope actually grows in the garden of adversity and I believe that our church reaching out and other Believers living as they should as Christians, we will be able to bring help and hope to the people of Maui."



We are building out a new facility for Harvest Maui that we hope to open later this year. This Church is not only a light to those that attend it here on the island, especially in the aftermath of the fire but it is also a place where tourists come and find Christ. Remember to… pic.twitter.com/TeFam5ibJ3 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) May 1, 2024

Laurie also recently posted about Harvest Maui's plans to build a permanent facility on the island to accommodate its growing membership.

"We are building out a new facility for Harvest Maui that we hope to open later this year. This Church is not only a light to those that attend it here on the island, especially in the aftermath of the fire but it is also a place where tourists come and find Christ. Remember to pray for us," he said.