Supreme Court Will Wait and See on Abortion Pill, GOP Candidates Divided on Key Life Issue

The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing full access to the abortion pill, at least for now. The high court has halted lower court rulings that had temporarily restricted access to the drug mifepristone while the case works its way through the appeals system.

The federal courts are considering whether the FDA violated federal guidelines when it rushed approval of the drug two decades ago.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case in late May and that decision will likely come back to the Supreme Court.

The abortion pill mifepristone is used in more than half of all abortions in America, but pro-life groups say it carries serious risks to women's lives and safety.

Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director in Texas and founder of And Then There Were None and Loveline, had a drug-induced abortion before she had a pro-life awakening. She issued a statement about the Supreme Court's move, saying:

"This decision isn't a win for women, as the abortion industry will say. In fact, none of the recent abortion pill rulings are wins for women because medication abortion is horrific and no one tells women the true nature of what will happen when they take those pills. I thought I was dying when I had my medication abortion and I was terrified. Women shouldn't be passing the remains of their children in their toilets at home. The trauma that causes is something no one is talking about nor are mental health professionals prepared to deal with."

Meanwhile, abortion remains a major issue for Republicans seeking the White House in 2024.

Last week, GOP front-runner Donald Trump came under fire from a major pro-life group after his spokesperson said abortion should be a state issue.

Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony Foundation told CBN News that candidates who don't treat it as a national issue are on the wrong side.

"A spokesman said this is a state's rights only issue. That is antithetical to the pro-life position, so of course we're going to say that. That's antithetical and presidential candidates on our side should never say something like that," Dannenfelser said.

Over the weekend, Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, told Iowa's Faith and Freedom Coalition that he disagrees with Trump's position and he backs a 15-week national ban on abortion. Pence has yet to declare if he's running for the Republican nomination.