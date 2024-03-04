Supreme Court Rules in Trump Election Case, Polls Point to Bad News for Biden

The Supreme Court has restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to oust the Republican presidential frontrunner. The ruling puts a stop to efforts by states like Colorado, Illinois, and Maine which had kicked Trump off the ballot over accusations related to the January 6th Capitol riot.

The ruling came in a historic case out of Colorado in which the state had cited a Civil War-era insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment. The high court rejected that argument, declaring that states may not unilaterally disqualify Trump from the ballot.

In its unanimous ruling, the court said, "Responsibility for enforcing section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the states."

Just in Time for Super Tuesday

The major decision comes as America prepares for Super Tuesday with President Biden and former President Trump leading everywhere that delegates are up for grabs

A delegate count by the Associated Press shows Trump with 244 and Nikki Haley with 43. Joe Biden has 206 out of 208 possible delegates so far.

At a Trump rally in Richmond, Virginia, CBN News Reporter Tara Mergener said supporters started lining up the day before.

Those Trump supporters voiced many of the same concerns to Mergener when asked for their top issues: "I love his America-first stance," "I want the borders closed," and "the economy."

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley did win the District of Columbia's GOP primary on Sunday, in her first victory over Donald Trump in the 2024 cycle.

She told supporters, "This is the time to make our choice. This is our time to be loud and let everybody know that America is better than what we see right now."

Since DC is one of the most heavily Democratic jurisdictions in the country, with only about 23,000 registered Republicans, the Trump campaign sarcastically congratulated Haley for being elected "Queen of the Swamp."

Trump said, "She was going on every show (saying) 'Donald Trump, this and that.' That wasn't working too well."

Trump is likely to pick up several hundred more delegates on Super Tuesday, March 5.

On NBC's Meet The Press, Haley refused to pledge to endorse him if he's the GOP nominee, telling the program, "No, I think I'll make what decision I want to make."

Bad Polls for Biden

Meanwhile, there's more bad news for Biden, as he prepares to deliver the State of the Union Thursday. A new AP poll shows 6 in 10 Americans doubt his mental fitness.

He trails both Trump and Haley in a New York Times poll, and two-thirds of voters think the country is heading in the wrong direction.

First Lady Jill Biden, stumping for her husband in Las Vegas, said she believes her husband's campaign is "immovable and unstoppable."

Joe Biden's bad polling also comes after the Michigan primary in which more than 100,000 Democratic primary voters chose "uncommitted."

What's seen as a protest vote by Arab-American voters over his support for the war in Gaza could come back to haunt the president in November.