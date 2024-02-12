Majority of Americans Think Biden and Trump Too Old for 2nd Term

WASHINGTON - In the latest fallout from the release of special counsel Robert Hur's report, which shined a shocking light on President Biden's memory lapses, a majority of Americans say they are not just concerned with Biden's age, but former President Donald Trump's, too.

This comes as the Republican frontrunner is also facing fierce backlash from recent comments attacking NATO allies and the whereabouts of Nikki Haley's husband.

While right now the 2024 election looks like it could likely be a Biden/Trump rematch, the new ABC News/IPSOS poll conducted after the release of Hur's report reveals that 59% of Americans believe that both Biden and Trump are too old for another term as president.

"The party that dismisses their 80-year-old candidates is the party that will win president," said GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley over the weekend in South Carolina.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals that 86% of Americans believe 81-year-old Biden is too old to serve a second term, while 62% say the same about 77-year-old Trump. For months, 52-year-old Haley has called for mental fitness tests for all candidates.

"It's bigger than just Joe Biden," said Haley. "You can look at the same thing, whether it was Donald Trump getting me confused with Nancy Pelosi, his temper tantrums, the things that he's done. It is time for a new generational leader."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

Both Haley and Trump campaigned in South Carolina over the weekend just two weeks out from the primary, where Trump questioned the whereabouts of Haley's husband, a major in the Army National Guard who's on deployment.

"Where's her husband? Oh, he's away," said Trump. "He's away. What happened to her husband?"

Haley quickly answered back.

"If you mock the service of a combat veteran, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone being President of the United States," said Haley.

Trump also stirred the pot by saying if elected, he would encourage Russian aggression against NATO allies who are delinquent on their contributions to defense spending.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up (and) said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'" recalled Trump. "I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent. No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want."

President Biden issued a statement calling Trump's comments "appalling and dangerous." Haley weighed in too.

"Putin kills his opponents," explained Haley. "He invades free countries. This is not someone you ever want to pal around with, and you certainly don't want to give them the right to invade a friend."

Even though South Carolina is Haley's home turf, current polls show Trump leading the former governor by more than 30 points with early voting beginning today.