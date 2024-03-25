Major Developments in 2 of Trump's Legal Battles

It was a busy day on several fronts for Donald Trump and his legal team.

The judge presiding over the former president's 2016 so-called "hush money" case officially announced the trial will start on April 15th.

Trump blasted the decision outside a Manhattan courthouse, saying, "This is a case that could have been brought three and a half years ago and now they're fighting over days because they want to do it during the election. This is election interference. That's all it is."

In a separate case, a New York appeals court handed the former president a big win today in his civil fraud trial.

The court agreed to give Trump 10 more days to post a $175 million bond, slashing the crushingly huge original bond way down. Trial Judge Arthur Engoron had previously ordered Trump to pay nearly half a billion dollars by today's deadline.

The appeals court's decision came after Trump's attorneys said he didn't have the cash to pay the full sum.

This latest ruling prevents New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, from seizing the Republican presidential candidate's assets while he appeals the lower court's ruling.

The appeals court reversed other aspects of the ruling by Judge Engoron, who's also a Democrat, that had barred Trump and sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the family company's executive vice presidents, from serving in corporate leadership for several years.