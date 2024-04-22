House Passes Aid for Israel and Ukraine – Will Speaker Johnson Be Ousted as a Result?

Following months of delays, the House finally pushed through a $95 billion foreign aid package that the Senate is expected to approve this week. It includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine and $26 billion for Israel.



But House Speaker Mike Johnson needed help from Democrats to get the aid bill over the finish line, angering some within his own party.



Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and two other members agreed on a motion to remove Johnson as speaker, but have yet to move forward.

Greene told the program "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox, "He has completely betrayed the Republican Party. He has completely betrayed Republican voters all over the country, and he is absolutely working for the Democrats, passing the Biden administration's agenda."



Johnson may now need help from Democrats to keep his speakership, but a majority of Republicans are reportedly not backing any move to oust him.

Congressman Tom Cole (R-OK) told CBS' Face The Nation, "Look, I think it's a relatively small number of Republican members...I think both sides have seen how dangerous this is, how irresponsible it is...I think they're unlikely to remove the speaker over that."

Detailed in an exclusive report from CBN News, a meeting with Ukrainian evangelicals in Washington reportedly played a role in Speaker Johnson – a Southern Baptist – giving his full backing to the aid.

One of the Ukrainian believers, Serhii Haidarzhy, said, "Our primary and big message to Americans, especially brothers and sisters here is that there is a very bloody war happening in Ukraine and that we're being killed."



Also included in the aid package is legislation that would force the sale of the very popular social media app TikTok from its Chinese parent company or face a nationwide ban in the U.S.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) warned on ABC's "This Week" program, "To just ban 170 million Americans who are engaged in speech and livelihood, the federal judge in Montana struck it down. The judges struck it down when Trump tried this. I doubt it survives scrutiny in the Supreme Court."

But TikTok's parent company ByteDance is known to be under the control of the Chinese military, and the app is a data miner, reportedly stealing the personal information of millions of Americans and sending it back to communist China.



