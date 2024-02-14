A Historic Decision: House Impeaches a Sitting Cabinet Member for the First Time in 150 Years

The Republican-led House of Representatives delivered a historic rebuke to a sitting Cabinet member. By the slimmest of margins, the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the southern border.



After failing last week, the House succeeded Tuesday night in its second attempt to impeach Mayorkas. It was an ultra-tight vote.

"On this vote, the yays are 214, and the nays are 213. The resolution is adopted," said House Speaker Mike Johnson before slamming down the gavel to confirm the first impeachment of a sitting Cabinet member in 150 years.

The Republican-led House accuses Mayorkas of refusing to enforce immigration laws – holding him accountable for Biden administration policies that have allowed millions of illegal border crossings since President Joe Biden took office.



"We did exactly what we should be doing. Now it's up to the Senate to do their job," summarized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Democrats call the impeachment a political stunt. They, along with some Republicans, say this is a policy disagreement, and there's no evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors.

In a statement, Biden said, "History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship."

On NBC's "Meet the Press", Mayorkas emphasized the role of Congress.

"There is no question that we have a challenge, a crisis at the border, and there is no question that Congress needs to fix it, and we're doing everything we can within that broken system short of legislation to address what is not just a challenge for the United States but one throughout our region," he said.



Last week, Senate Republicans backed off of a bipartisan border deal they helped put together. A number of Republicans say that bill didn't go far enough, and former President Donald Trump called on them not to support it.

The House has made border security the highest priority, tying foreign aid to immigration and border protection reform.

"National security begins with border security. We have said that all along," Speaker Johnson said.

He says a Senate foreign aid bill providing $95 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan will not pass the House. Biden urged the GOP to reconsider.



"House Republicans, you got to decide, are you going to stand up for freedom, or are you going to side with terror and tyranny?" Biden said. "Are you going to stand with Ukraine? Are you going to stand with Putin?"

The Senate is expected to receive the articles of impeachment from the House later this month. A two-thirds vote is needed there to remove Mayorkas, but it's highly unlikely the measure will be taken up in the Democrat-controlled Senate.



