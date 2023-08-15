GA Grand Jury Charges Trump in Fourth Indictment, Trump Team Blasts 'Rabid Partisan' D.A.

A historic fourth indictment was handed down overnight for Donald Trump. A Fulton County grand jury has charged the former president and 18 other people with a criminal conspiracy to overturn election results in Georgia.

"The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result," said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during a press conference Monday night.

Willis, a Democrat, led a multi-year investigation into allegations of election interference. They were sparked, in part, by a phone call from then-President Trump. She claims that, in that call, Trump appeared to pressure Georgia's Secretary of State to find the votes needed to win back the White House.

"Specifically, the participants in association took various actions in Georgia and elsewhere to block the counting of the votes of the presidential electors," Willis claims.

The 97-page indictment includes 13 new felony charges against Trump, and 41 charges overall, including solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, engaging in a conspiracy to replace public officials with fake electors, and plotting to tamper with voting machines.

Others indicted include Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, and John Eastman.

The Trump campaign blasted Willis as a "rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments."

In a Truth Social post early this morning, Trump also called the prosecuting DA, "corrupt," and accused her of stalling her investigation until election season in order to conflict with his reelection bid.

"Why didn't they indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign," he said.

Trump's allies on Capitol Hill are also coming to his defense. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the move a "desperate sham".

Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election.



Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.



Americans… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 15, 2023

It's the fourth indictment handed down against the former president, including federal charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House and charges of an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election.

On CBN's Faith Nation program, Nathan Gonzales, Editor and Publisher of Inside Elections and a CBN News contributor, predicts Trump supporters will remain un-phased.

"I think it will go into the same basket of, 'these investigations, they're just out to get him,' and they continue to be on his side," Gonzales said.

District Attorney Willis gave all defendants, including Trump, until Friday, August 25th to turn themselves in, and added she wants to hold the trial within the next six months.