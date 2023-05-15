Wife Completes Late Husband's Legacy with Best-Selling Authors to Finish Prophetic Geopolitical Novel

JERUSALEM, Israel – Best-selling authors Brock and Bodie Thoene partnered with Pastor Ray Bentley of Maranatha Chapel in San Diego for a prophetic series of novels called The Elijah Chronicles.

The series traces the actions of American Jack Garrison, in Jerusalem and beyond, in an international geopolitical thriller, in which Garrison finds himself in the middle of prophetic events foretold in the Bible.

Unexpectedly, Pastor Bentley passed away in January of 2022. Vicki, his wife of 40 years, wanted to continue her husband’s legacy and teamed up with the Thoene’s to finish the work he began.

The Final Witness is the fruit of that collaboration. It weaves political intrigue, earthquakes, and persecution of Christians, along with the themes of the end times, the tribulation, the antichrist and the building of the Third Temple.

CBN News interviewed Vicki Bentley about the legacy of her husband Ray, The Final Witness, and how we as believers can prepare for the end times.

