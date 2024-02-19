Why Israel Must See the Gaza War Through to the End

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met recently in Tel Aviv to discuss all aspects of the current conflicts roiling the Jewish nation.

Most of what Gallant shared was on "deep background," but some of his comments were cleared for reporters to use.

Before he spoke, though, the briefing began with a video that was jammed with graphic images of the horrors Hamas inflicted on Israelis October 7th.

After the video played, Gallant pointed out to the gathered journalists, "October 7th feels like a distant memory for some, but we will not let the world forget."

He reminded everyone present, "Babies, women, Holocaust survivors, entire families were burned alive – slaughtered, beheaded, sexually assaulted or kidnapped."

The Frontline of the Free World

As many nations now campaign to get Israel to wrap up its war to wipe out Hamas, Gallant insisted, "Nobody in the free world would just accept the brutal attack we experienced on October 7th – an attack so severe, we haven't seen anything like it since medieval times."

Pointing out Hamas isn't just at war with Israel, but with the West, he stated, "We are on the frontline of the free world. Our fight against the Hamas terrorist organization is a clash between civilizations."

He added, "Our victory is the victory of the free world."

The defense minister has served Israel for decades, but he said of the present conflict, "It's my life's mission to win this war."

"Die or Surrender"

No matter how much pressure comes from the outside world, Gallant insisted Israel won't end the war in Gaza as long as Hamas has power to keep visiting terror upon the Jewish nation.

He declared, "Hamas terrorists have two options – die or surrender."

Outsiders have especially been campaigning to keep the Israeli military from attacking Rafah, a city now jammed with Palestinian refugees who fled earlier battles in the war. Rafah, though, is also the last outpost of Hamas' terrorist army.

That army consisted of 24 battalions in Gaza, each made up of about 1,000 terrorists. Gallant said of those battalions, "We have dismantled 18 of them. Now, Rafah is the next Hamas center of gravity."

Conquering Hamas, but Not Gaza

It's estimated the Israeli military has killed or severely wounded some 20,000 Gaza-based terrorists. In those 18 battalions dismantled, on average the Israelis have killed 300 terrorists in most battalions and severely wounded 300 more, and also captured many.

Top Israeli leaders say its military must finish off Hamas because the terrorist organization is dedicated to destroying both the Jewish nation and Jewish people everywhere.

The defense minister insisted, "In order to live in this region, to ensure our future, we must achieve the goals of the war."

As for the day after the battles end in Gaza, Gallant insisted Israel isn't going to rule over it. As he put it, "The guiding principle for the day after Hamas – neither Israel nor Hamas will be in control of Gaza."

It's assumed Palestinians will govern, but only those willing to live in peace with the Jewish nation. Surveys suggest that's a small minority. For instance, polling of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria – the disputed West Bank – shows at least 90 percent of them support what Hamas did on October 7th.

1,468 UNRWA workers involved with Palestinian terrorist organizations

One of the revelations that's come out in the aftermath of that tragic day is how much the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) was involved.

As photos were flashed on the walls of the briefing room, Gallant stated, "Today I am able to reveal the identities and pictures of 12 UNRWA workers who actively participated in the October 7th massacre."

The defense minister continued, "In addition to these 12 workers, we have significant indications based on intelligence, that over 30 UNRWA workers participated in the massacre, facilitated the taking of hostages, looted and stole from Israeli communities and more."

Gallant also added, "Out of 13,000 UNRWA workers, 12 percent are affiliated with Hamas and PIJ (Patlestinian Islamic Jihad). 1,468 workers are known to be active in Hamas and PIJ."

The PIJ is another terrorist organization calling for Israel's destruction.

Battling on Seven Fronts

Israel is currently in conflict on seven fronts: fighting Hamas in Gaza, battling Hezbollah along the Israeli/Lebanese border, combating terrorists in Judea and Samaria, and sparring with Iran and its proxies in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Daily shelling by Hezbollah has forced tens of thousands of Israelis out of their homes near the Lebanese border.

Gallant assured Israel isn't going to let that go on forever. He said, "We will ensure security and bring our citizens home – via diplomacy or military means."

Hezbollah Ramping Up Rhetoric and Shelling

It's looking more like the solution will have to involve military means. Diplomatic efforts seem to be going nowhere, even as Hezbollah ramps up its shelling and its top leaders speak gleefully of commiting genocide against the Jews of Israel.

Some believe as long as the Israeli military is so heavily involved in Gaza, it can't really fight a full-fledged war against a Hezbollah that has 10 times the number of terrorists Hamas had and possesses some 150,000 missiles.

But it's estimated roughly 80 percent of Israel's military is ready if needed to go to war with Hezbollah.

"Iran is the Source of Chaos..."

Meanwhile, Gallant warned the world needs to keep aware that Iran is the main enemy of peace in the region. And that the Islamic regime there that has sworn to nuke Jerusalem and Tel Aviv is inching ever closer to that goal.

As Gallant put it, "Iran is the source of chaos in the region. Its primary focus is acquiring nuclear weapons -- the regional aggression and proxy activity is secondary."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news about Israel's fight for survival.***