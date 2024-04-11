US Intelligence Sources Warn: Iran Attack Against Israel Imminent

JERUSALEM, Israel – U.S. intelligence sources warn an attack by Iran against Israel is imminent, with officials saying they believe it's not a matter of if, but when.

The sources believe Iran or its proxies could launch missiles or drones – maybe both – toward Israel at any moment.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told CBN News in a journalists' briefing Wednesday that Israel knows how to defend itself. He added that the military can respond quickly and decisively to an attack, regardless of where it originates in the Middle East, including Iran.

Middle East analyst Avi Melamed believes it's more likely Iran will use one or more of its original proxies for retaliation after Iran blamed Israel for the Damascus strike last week against Iranian General Mohammad Zahedi.

Melamed points out that by not attacking Israel directly, Iran is shielded from the consequences.

"We have to remember yet, this is a very sophisticated regime," Melamed explained. "One of its major pillars of modus operandi is the concept of strategic patience. And they may apply the same concept in the context of retaliation – namely, they will wait for the right time in the right circumstances, and it doesn't necessarily have to be tomorrow."

The Biden administration's support of Israel's war in Gaza has faltered, but the president says the U.S. will stand solid with the Jewish nation against Iran's threats.

"Our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," he pledged. "We say it again, ironclad. We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security."

Biden also suggested Hamas needs to act on the latest proposal to free the hostages they're holding captive and kick off a six-week ceasefire.

"They need to move on the proposal that's been made; and as I said, we'll get these hostages home where they belong," he stated.

Worries are rising about how many of those hostages are still alive. Hamas has refused to release hostages who are Israeli male soldiers, so there was talk of releasing 40 others. But Hamas reportedly said it can't even come up with 40 other hostages, thus the worry that many have been killed.

In Washington, House Republicans spoke out against President Biden's treatment of Israel during wartime.

House Speaker Mike Johnson declared, "Joe Biden has transformed into an anti-Israel president. There's really no other way to characterize it. He's more concerned, seemingly, with placating the antisemitism in his base than standing with our historic and vitally important ally."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) cautioned the White House: "If there's any talk of ceasefire, President Biden, that ended on October 7th when Hamas decided to barbarically murder, not just Jews in Israel, but others. They're still holding over 100 hostages, including American citizens."

House leaders say they’ll soon submit a resolution that backs Israel in its war against Hamas.