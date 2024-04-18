Passover Seder: A Meal with Meaning, Especially this Year

Julie Stahl
04-18-2024

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Passover season, 2024, has arrived in Israel amid a war in Gaza, an escalating conflict with Hezbollah on the northern border, and most recently, a missile and drone assault from Iran.

Yet, it remains one of the most important holidays of remembrance for the Jewish people, and Israelis in particular will gather as they always do.

The commemoration of God's faithfulness in delivering the children of Israel from slavery in Egypt celebrates the God who sees the distress of his people and moves dramatically on their behalf.

At Passover, families gather around the dinner table for prayers and a very symbolic meal, called a Seder.

To learn more about the Passover Seder meal and its meaning, click on the video above.

