Middle East Analyst: Biden Ceasefire Demand Fuels Pain, Isolation, Anger in Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – As someone who travels regularly between the U.S. and Israel, and who has high-level contacts in both countries, CBN News asked Jeff Ballabon from the American Center for Law and Justice to give us his perspective on the Biden administration's decision Thursday to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to further require that Israel devote more attention to humanitarian concerns in the Gaza Strip.

Ballabon's analysis is a devastating portrayal of what he sees as the U.S. government's abandonment and undermining of Israel as it fights what its leaders believe to be an existential war following the massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis.

To watch the interview with Ballabon, click on the video above.

