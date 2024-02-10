'Keep God's Land': Israel365 Builds Christian-Jewish Unity in Wake of Oct. 7 Tragedy

ANALYSIS

From 13-year-olds to seniors in their 90s, from Gen Z Jewish women to American cowboys, and from Christians throughout the nations to its own citizens, Israel has received hope and help from friends and supporters since the start of war with Hamas in Gaza and its defense against other hostile enemies.

Almost four months after Hamas infiltrated Israel to kill, rape and capture innocent civilians, the Swords of Iron War still aims to eliminate Palestinian terrorists in Gaza and secure freedom for hostages being held by the Islamic jihadists.

While the October 7 massacre of 2023 scared some tourists from travel to Israel, the war is reason for others to give money, precious time and talents to comfort and support traumatized, displaced civilians and warriors, as well as to learn how to advocate for the Jewish state.

Now, a Jewish rabbi is counting on brave young leaders, specifically American Christians, to come to the Holy Land this year to learn how to stand up for truth about Israel and defend it in America.

Tuly Weisz leads an organization dedicated to strengthening Israel through relationships between Jews and Christians and, in the wake of Hamas' murderous attack, a grassroots movement is springing up to defend Judea and Samaria – Israel's biblical heartland.

Founded by Weisz in 2012, Israel365 and an associated movement that's spread since war with Hamas began Oct. 7, The Keep God's Land Young Leader Fellowship, plans to train a new generation of Christian Zionist leaders, serving, praying and studying with their Jewish family in the Holy Land this year.

Weisz believes a unified response from Christians and Jews who believe the Bible is a shield of protection that will lead to victory against Israel's enemies.

To that end, American Christians will travel to Israel March 24th for Keep God's Land Young Leader Fellowship. For two weeks, they will learn alongside Jewish brothers and sisters – in mutually respectful ways – how to advocate and build pro-Israel communities in America through coordinated events.

The participants – 15 graduate students or young professionals funded by Keep God's Land and other institutions – are expected to continue their leadership and advocacy on behalf of Israel upon return to America in April.

The event is a follow-up to another successful demonstration of support for the Jewish state, also led by Israel365, late in 2023 after Hamas terrorized Israel in a surprise assault that spared nobody – not even helpless babies.

Six weeks after the Oct. 7th attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, the Keep God's Land movement hosted Gen Z women from diverse Jewish and Christian backgrounds – all leaders in their 20s – in a first-of-its-kind, five-day leadership mission in Israel coinciding with the American Thanksgiving holiday. The mission, like this year's young leaders fellowship, aimed to strengthen Israeli sovereignty through relationships between Christians and Jews.

From Nov. 22-27, 2023, the Keep God's Land agenda included volunteer work, advocacy training, biblical and historical studies, as well as visits to Israeli communities that were attacked by Hamas. Led by Rabbi Weisz, faith-based advocacy training equipped the women leaders with skills to further Israel's cause within their spheres of influence – among family and friends, neighborhoods, college campuses and professional workplaces.

The Gen Z leaders helped harvest vineyards in Samaria, fed Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), and visited wounded soldiers.

"We bring young leaders here to emphasize the importance of Jewish-Christian solidarity in our common battle against radical Islam," said Weisz. "We boldly equip them to push back against the alarming trend of support for Hamas among young Americans, threatening Israel's future," he added.

The women gained historical insights into the roots of current conflicts and deepened their understanding of the region's complexities.

The group also studied and discussed Jewish and Christian reconciliation.

"The mission is about nurturing a new generation of leaders who are informed, passionate, and capable of shaping a better future for both Israel and America," said Education Director and Rabbi Elie Mischel.

The participants shared a Thanksgiving meal with an Israeli member of the Knesset, according to ILTV Israel News.

The visit was enlightening for Ilona Chebotareva, a Ukrainian woman by descent who is now a professional living in America. She said it was important to "witness both the resilience and the tragedy that happened here and then bring it back to my community and be able to better speak to what happened here" in comments to the Jerusalem Post.

"I come from a faith culture that believes in the importance of the Jewish state both to our faith and to our political world, and so we believe that it is our duty and responsibility to show up and support the Jewish people," Chebotareva said.

For Fort Worth, Texas resident Christian Amerlia Ingram, faith played a role in coming to Israel during war.

"I decided to come to Israel because the Bible teaches blessing and help for Israel when needed. That is why I'm here," Ingram said.

The bond between Israel and America is also important to Nashville, Tenn. resident Taylor Roth. "I'm here because Israel is America's greatest ally and we're here to help them," Roth said.

Israel365's work of building relationships between Jews and Christians is further explained: click here.

Over the past decade, Israel365 has developed a large online presence, published The Israel Bible, and established critical relationships with Jewish and Christian leaders that are being mobilized now to defend Israel.

Keep God's Land has as its ultimate goal Israeli sovereignty over biblical heartland Judea and Samaria, reinforced by strong support for Christians and their friendship with the Jewish people.