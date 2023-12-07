Jonathan Cahn Says Ancient Biblical Mystery Foretold Hamas Invasion: 'What the Bible Says Is True'

Best-selling author Jonathan Cahn reveals that a Biblical promise from the Old Testament foretold of the Hamas invasion of Israel that took place on October 7.

Cahn, a U.S.-based Messianic Jewish minister, recently shared on YouTube that the night before the invasion he felt led to share God's instructions to Moses about the Jubilee noted in Leviticus 25:8-11.

It reads: "Count off seven Sabbaths of years--seven times seven years--so that the seven Sabbaths of years amount to a period of 49 years. Then have the trumpet sounded everywhere on the tenth day of the seventh month; on the Day of Atonement sound the trumpet throughout your land. Consecrate the 50th year and proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee for you; each one of you is to return to his family property and each to his own clan. The 50th year shall be a jubilee for you; do not sow and do not reap what grows of itself or harvest the untended vines."

Cahn claims this "ancient mystery" shared with Moses over 3,000 years ago serves as a roadmap to how God restored Israel to be the nation it is today.

"This is the ordinance of Jubilee. It's a key part of God's timetable," Cahn, the author of bestsellers like The Harbinger and The Joshua Manifesto, shared. "Every 50th year is the Jubilee...is it possible that the 50th year is key to Israel's restoration?"

In a YouTube video, Cahn explains that in 1897 Theodore Hertzel proclaimed the founding of the Jewish state and predicted it would be recognized by the world in 50 years. In 1948, the modern state of Israel was officially reestablished.

In 1917, the U.N. voted to bring back Israel as a nation. And 50 years later, in 1967, during the Six-Day War, Jerusalem was restored to Israel.

Cahn continues to outline Israel's restoration through this timeline until 2017 when former President Donald Trump issued a proclamation acknowledging Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

But he also shares that this timeline predicted a time when Israel would face major opposition.

"It was an attack on the nation of Israel. It would be known as the Yom Kippur War. It was launched on Oct. 6, 1973," he explained. "That Friday night as I shared the Jubilee mystery [at Beth Israel] was Oct. 6, 2023. And before that night was over in America, the next event of the mystery would begin on Israeli soil."

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists coordinated a barbaric massacre of Israeli civilians resulting in the deaths of 1,400 people, thousands of others wounded, and more than 240 abducted, including dozens of American citizens.

"The Yom Kippur War began with a massive ground invasion on Israel. So the mystery ordains that there would be another massive ground invasion of Israel...in 2023," Cahn explained. "The invasion took Israel off-guard and by surprise. So the mystery would ordain that the [Hamas] invasion would take Israel off-guard and by surprise."

Cahn adds that there are several parallels between the Yom Kippur War and the Hamas-Israel War including the fact that it was launched on the Sabbath and during a Jewish holiday.

"What we have just seen is a mystery that lies behind the events of our times. Even determining the exact days in which they take place. The world has no idea. CNN has no idea. MSNBC has no idea. The New York Times has no idea. You see, the ultimate battle is not of guns and missiles. It's of another realm. The realm of the spiritual," he shared.

"When Hamas planned out that day, they were not reading Leviticus or studying the Jubilee...they were led by dark spiritual forces. The same forces that have been trying to wipe out the Jewish people from the face of the earth for 4,000 years," Cahn continued.

"All this reveals is that what the Bible says is true. Evil is real and it is real specific. Why is it so bent on destroying the Jewish people? Because the Jewish people were called into existence by God to be the witnesses of His reality and the vessels of His purposes," he concluded. "And we just witnessed one act, one battle, in that ancient war."