Israelis React to White House Demands: 'America has Become Israel's Tactical Enemy'

JERUSALEM, Israel – U.S. officials have revealed President Joe Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Thursday phone call that U.S. policy toward Israel will change unless the Israeli military does more to protect aid workers and deals with the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, "(Biden) made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps."

National Security Spokesman John Kirby seconded Blinken's comment regarding Gaza. saying, "We need to see certain changes. And if we don't, then we'll have to consider changes to our own policy. But it's not about leverage," he said.

The president also told Netanyahu he wants a ceasefire deal without delay.

"He underscored as well that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay," Blinken elaborated.

For Israel, that could mean losing the war, since Hamas continues to say it will agree to no ceasefire deal unless Israeli forces totally withdraw from Gaza.

Jeff Ballabon of the American Center for Law and Justice told CBN News a ceasefire would have dire consequences for Israel.

"The implication for that is that America has now become Israel's tactical enemy. In real terms, in practical terms, this is impossible, demanding that Israel lose this war. Israel cannot afford to lose this war. This is an existential war," Ballabon said.

Netanyahu maintains Israel must win its war against terrorist forces for the sake of the United States and the rest of the West.

"This is a larger battle. Our battle is your battle," Netanyahu declared. "Our victory is your victory. And if we don't have a victory, this will have enormous implications for American security, for our common future. So, we must win."

In his call with Netanyahu, Biden expressed outrage about Israel's accidental killing of seven aid workers in Gaza Monday.

Though critics point out the U.S. did the same sort of thing with a drone strike during the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021.

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr, then the U.S. CENTCOM commander, claimed, "I am now convinced that as many as ten civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike."

Meanwhile, Blinken is taking heat for suggesting Israel could become like Hamas if it doesn't do more to reverence life in Gaza.

"That’s our strength," Blinken said. "It’s what distinguishes us from terrorists like Hamas. If we lose that reverence for human life, we risk becoming indistinguishable from those we confront."

The latest disagreement between the White House and the Jewish nation comes as Israelis from all political viewpoints increasingly believe their country stands alone in the world.

In one of the more disparaging comments toward the Biden administration, Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. and Knesset Member Danny Danon told Kan Reshet Bet, regarding Gaza, "Our mistake was a few months ago when we listened to the U.S."

Danon rejected political opponent Benny Gantz's call for new elections and he insisted no one in leadership, from Netanyahu to the heads of security the military, and the cabinet should be replaced because of the U.S. threats.

From the left, a recent Bloomberg article quotes former Israeli Labor Party lawmaker Daniel Ben-Simon as saying, "Even for left liberals, there is a sense of isolation and frustration. The right will tell you this is the nature of being Jewish. But even people who hate Netanyahu are feeling they can’t count on the world community."

Still, during a dark time for the nation, the ACLJ's Ballabon believes the people of Israel are resolved to endure, and many are turning to God.

"They feel 100% resolute. There is, of course, a large – and we have seen this since the beginning of the war – turning to God," Ballabon noted. "We see people who say things like, 'I'm not sure I'm a believer or never been a believer, but I'm keeping Shabbat,' or, 'I'm not sure I'm a believer but I'm going to say the Shema prayer or I'm going to wear Tzitzit because that's what unifies the Jewish people.' Let me tell you, Chris, people who say that think they're not believers, that is the ultimate statement of belief."