Israeli Jewish Residents Appreciate Thousands of Christians Who Paraded in Jerusalem March

Israelis came out in the thousands to cheer on international Christian groups who showed up in their thousands to take part in the Jerusalem March. It was one of several ways these Christians showed their support for Israel and its people during the Feast of Tabernacles holy days.

Udi Dvorkin, a rabbi at a Jerusalem school, and several small children surrounding him shouted to the marching groups as they paraded past.

"This is heartwarming. Unbelievable. Truly heartwarming," Dvorkin told CBN News. Pointing to the children, he added, "And the kids are happy to see all these people from all around the world. They're not Jewish and still come to say 'We love Israel.' It's amazing."

Rabbi Yehuda Glick, one of Jerusalem's more boisterous Orthodox rabbis, jumped into the middle of many of the international marchers, taking photos with them and handing them Israeli flags.

Asking to speak through the camera to Christian Broadcasting Network viewers, he said, "We love you. We love the love with which you love the Jewish people. And I want to thank all our Christian friends all around the world."

He encouraged Christians, saying, Come to Israel, come to Jerusalem, come to Zion. And if you read in the press that there are some people that are attacking Christians in Israel...well, everybody in Israel condemns it. Our best friends in the world are the Christian world."

Katherine Snyder, a Jerusalem resident, said as she looked out on the groups marching past and singing praises to the Lord, "It's just uplifting to see this prophetic fulfillment of Zechariah 14 when all the nations come up to Jerusalem during the Feast of Tabernacles. Here they are!"

Snyder continued, "I feel it touches many Israelis who come and see this and see that there's support out there and that we're not alone. I feel it's a beautiful Christian witness to Israel. And we need more of it."