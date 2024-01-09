Iran Opposition Leader to Israel: Don't be Afraid to Attack Iranian Leadership

JERUSALEM, Israel – “(The) first principle of (the) Iranian regime is this: an elimination of the state of Israel since 44 years ago. And they've been really active about it,” Iranian opposition leader Vahid Beheshti recently told CBN News.

“Look how many proxies have been created around Israel. Of course, we have to eradicate Hamas completely, Hezbollah completely, other terrorist group(s) completely, but mainly we have to go to the root of the problems,” Beheshti said.

Beheshti, who was in Israel to address a meeting of the Knesset Israel Victory Caucus (KIVC), recently completed a 72-day hunger strike, calling on the British government to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

“Soon you will have to deal with the elephant in the room, which is the Iranian government, and you should not be afraid of attacking Iranian bases in Iran. This is the only language they understand,” Beheshti told Israeli government ministers and Knesset members in parliament.

Beheshti said he came to Israel because he felt a “great responsibility” not to allow the only democracy in the Middle East to be brought to its knees before the terrorists.

He told CBN News Israel experienced on October 7th, the level of brutality and barbarism present in the Iranian regime. He and his wife, Mattie Heaven, who live in the U.K., said they and others have been trying to communicate this to the leaders of the West. And he says that, contrary to the ideology of the regime, millions of Iranians like Israel.

To hear the CBN News’ interview with Beheshti, click on the video above.

