'Genius of Israel' Offers Hope in Midst of War

The nation of Israel has endured ongoing trauma since its founding in 1948 and has also shown remarkable strength.

In The Genius of Israel: The Surprising Resilience of a Divided Nation in a Turbulent World, authors Dan Senor and Saul Singer look at some of the country's unsung strengths including creativity in business, fertility rates that are nearly double that of those in the US and Europe and higher life expectancy.

Senor, a former U.S. presidential campaign advisor and Pentagon spokesman, and Singer, a former editor, and columnist at The Jerusalem Post, of course, had no way of knowing that their book would be published one month after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks. But the timing may be inadvertently on point, as the book offers hope for a country now in the midst of defending its sovereignty in a moment no one could have imagined.

Senor and Singer previously teamed up to write Start-up Nation, which is focused on Israel's role in the global innovation race.

In their latest book, they complete the story of what sets Israel apart, dissecting its values of service, solidarity, and belonging.

Dan Senor was a featured guest on Wednesday's The 700 Club. Watch his interview above.

