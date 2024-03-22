FRC President Tony Perkins: 'America's Future is Intertwined with Israel's'

JERUSALEM, Israel – During a time when Israel is trying to conduct a war against Hamas after the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins came to demonstrate Christian support for the Jewish state.

Perkins spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an extended meeting; and even had the opportunity to pray with him.

He sat down with CBN News to discuss his assessment of the situation in Israel, the rise in anti-Israel and pro-Hamas sentiment among the younger generation in America, including Christians, and the importance of standing both physically and spiritually with Israel, because of his belief that the two nations' futures are intertwined.

To watch the interview, click on the video above.

