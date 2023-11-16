Franklin Graham Meets, Prays With Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel-Hamas War Continues

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage, the Rev. Franklin Graham met and prayed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

n a statement shared with CBN Digital, Graham described his meeting and time of prayer with the prime minister as “a privilege.”

“This man needs our prayers,” he continued. “He is facing the most trying time since the birth of their nation, with 1,200 people killed, more than 240 men, women, and children taken as hostages, and many injured in the Hamas attack.”

Graham added, “As I spoke with a woman whose husband was taken hostage, the fear and heartache is overwhelming. Pray for these hostages and their families, pray for Prime Minister Netanyahu, and pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

The Samaritan’s Purse president’s time with Netanyahu came on the heels of a historic rally in Washington, D.C., where nearly 300,000 people joined together to voice their support for Israel and against antisemitism.

“A lot of what we’re doing with this event on Tuesday is to show the world, to show America, to show Congress, and to show the White House that the vast, vast majority of Americans stand with Israel and not with these Hamas sympathizers who are dressing like terrorists and minimizing and rationalizing the terror that has befallen Israel,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told CBN News.

