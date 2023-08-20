Father and Son Murdered in Car Wash Terror Attack in Huwara

Israeli soldiers are still searching for the terrorist who murdered a father and son on Saturday at a car wash in the Palestinian town of Huwara. Silas Nigerker, 60, and his son Aviad Nir, 28, from the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod, were shot at point blank range while they waited outside their car.

The father and son had apparently been in town for a few hours before they were killed. It’s possible that someone in town notified the terrorist of their presence there.

The incident was caught on security cameras and the terrorist is seen running away.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing his condolences to the family of those killed, “whose lives were cut short in such a brutal and abhorrent manner over Shabbat.

“The security forces are redoubling their efforts to apprehend the murderer and settle accounts with him, just as we have done with all murderers until now,” Netanyahu said.

Huwara, in the northern West Bank (biblical Samaria), has been the site of a number of terror attacks this year, including the murder of two brothers in February.

Route 60, a main Israeli highway runs through the West Bank. There is no other route to many Jewish communities in the area, other than to travel through Huwara, which is a commercial district.

Although, a bypass road has been planned for years, it has not yet been built. Since the attack in February though, it has been advanced.

Following the attack, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with security chiefs and directed them to “amplify efforts to secure communities and routes in Judea and Samaria, and to take all the measures required to thwart the terrorist (responsible for the attack)” a statement from his office said.

In other news, on Sunday the IDF said Israel’s Iron Dome had intercepted a UAV that was flying over the Gaza Strip. It did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to residents in southern Israel, the IDF said.