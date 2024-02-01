Faith Leaders, Diplomats Meet in Europe, Seek Emergency Solutions to Global Anti-Semitism

JERUSALEM, Israel – As anti-Semitism cascades in waves across much of Europe and the rest of the world, the European Coalition for Israel recently hosted the first Emergency Summit on Global Anti-Semitism in Geneva, Switzerland, bringing together diplomats and faith leaders to search for solutions.

We spoke with the coalition's founder Tomas Sandell, who told us the scourge of anti-Semitism is more menacing than it has been in the past 60 years.

In previous decades the threat of anti-Semitism often came from the political right, but now it's coming from two other major sources: Muslim immigrants and leftist elites in top universities.

Sandell says it's important to remember the battle is being fought on several levels, not the least of which is the battle in the Heavenlies. The hope is that people of faith can discern and wage war effectively.

To watch the interview with Sandell, click on the video above.***Note: It takes some time for the video to load. If you don't see it, please check back.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***