Author's Experience Living in Ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem Neighborhood Shattered Expectations

JERUSALEM, Israel – Author Tuvia Tenenbom’s new book, Careful, Beauties Ahead! My Year with the Ultra-Orthodox, is the story of life in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Israel. Tuvia and his wife Isi lived in the religious Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim for a year, and what they found surprised them.

Tuvia is the son and grandson of ultra-Orthodox rabbis but he left that community as a young man.

He and his wife were warned by colleagues in the media and in literature that the people in those religious communities today are aggressive and even violent, and Tuvia and his wife would not be welcome because they are not religious.

But what they found was the exact opposite!

“I lived with them. It was amazing,” Tenebom told CBN News. “They are welcoming – (inviting us for) Shabbat (Sabbath) dinners, Shabbat lunches.”

Click here to hear more about Tenenbom’s book and his experience living with the ultra-Orthodox.