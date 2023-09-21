1,000+ Christians Worship Together to Usher in Messiah's Return

More than a thousand Christians gathered last week for a special international conference called "Gather America" in Dallas, Texas. The event was co-founded by Joshua Aaron, an award-winning American-Israeli Messianic singer, along with his brother, Jason Eli.

Its purpose was to unite people from around the world to worship together to help usher in the return of Messiah, with a theme to cry out to the Lord and repent. The event sought to unite both Jews and Gentiles in worship.

Hearts and voices unite in #praise and #worship at a international conference called "Gather America" in Dallas, Texas, co-founded by the talented American-Israeli Messianic singer, Joshua Aaron. pic.twitter.com/fybOU1bTyp — Jerusalem Dateline (@JlemDateline) September 21, 2023

The three-day conference coincided with The Feast of Trumpets, with a particular focus on honoring and celebrating Israel's 75 years of independence.

The event boasted an international team of teachers and worship leaders, including Messianic Jewish and Arab Christian musical artists from Israel, Shilo Ben Hod and Nizar Francis. Other notable performers included Aaron Shust, Mike Weaver from Big Daddy Weave, Melody Green, and radio host and author Dr. Michael Brown.

The conference offered various workshops including dance shofar, harps, song-writing, and spiritual leadership.

More than a thousand Christians gathered last week for a special international conference called "Gather America" in #Dallas, #Texas. The event was co-founded by Joshua Aaron, an award-winning American-Israeli Messianic singer, along with his brother, Jason Eli. pic.twitter.com/HnIq8mJrxX — Jerusalem Dateline (@JlemDateline) September 20, 2023

This conference is part of a larger movement called "Gather The Nations," which aims to call worshippers from all nations to join in welcoming the Messiah to return through praise and prayer.

“GTN is more than an annual conference, it's a movement!” Learn more at the Gather America website.