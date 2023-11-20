Recall on Cantaloupe After Dozens Infected with Salmonella, Health Officials Say

U.S. health officials are warning consumers to avoid eating some whole and pre-cut cantaloupes linked to an outbreak of salmonella poisoning.

At least 43 people in 15 states have been infected in the salmonella outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday. So far, 17 people have been hospitalized after contracting the illness.

The CDC made its announcement just days after Canadian officials reported an outbreak with eight patients in British Colombia.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The cantaloupes have been traced back to Mexico and several brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled in the last week with suspicions they were possibly contaminated.

The contaminated fruit was distributed directly to Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida, and Canada.

Sofia Produce LLC, which operates under the name Trufresh, recalled all fresh cantaloupe with a label that says "Malichita" on Nov. 15.

The recalled fruit was sold between Oct. 16-23.

Aldi also recalled cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between Oct. 27-31.

Consumers who have these products in their homes should throw them away.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps which can last between four to seven days.

Young children, elderly people, or those with compromised immune systems may be more susceptible to a serious or fatal infection.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak," according to the outbreak notice from the CDC.