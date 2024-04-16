Jill Duggar Dillard and Husband Announce Pregnancy Loss of Their Daughter: 'Isla Was Much Loved'

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick, are asking for prayers after announcing the sad news that their four-month-old daughter was stillborn.

The couple shared in a joint post on Instagram they are dealing with the pain of this loss.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," the couple began. "Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero."

"From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby," they continued. "Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world."

The couple added, "We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

The 32-year-old reality TV star met her husband while shooting the famous series "19 Kids and Counting" and wed in 2014.

The couple are parents to three children: sons Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick "Freddy" Michael, 21 months.

The Dillards shared the news with a photo of them holding knitted booties and comforting one another.

The Instagram community also shared comforting messages of support for the couple during their loss.

"Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed," Jill's sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, wrote.

"We love you all. We are continuing to pray. Isla Marie is so loved. Forever our first girl," Derick's mother, Deena, said in another comment.

Selah Christian artist, Todd Smith, wrote, "It's the most heartbreaking group to be a part of. May God continue to give Isla Marie weight in this world to draw others to Jesus. May you grieve fully, and may Jesus' loving arms cover over your marriage and family."

The Dillards previously suffered a pregnancy loss before the birth of their youngest son, Frederick, according to churchleaders.com.

In a blog post, Duggar Dillard shared how she miscarried a few days after finding out she was pregnant in 2021.

"Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard," she shared.

In February 2022, the couple announced they would be expecting a "rainbow baby" – a term used to describe God's promise of a baby who is born following a miscarriage.

"We were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss," the blog read, before explaining that they had been keeping a secret about their progress for months. "We are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"

Several of Jill's sisters – Jessa, Jinger, and Joy Anna – have also shared publicly about their pregnancy loss.

After the release of her memoir, "Counting the Cost", last September, Derick told Today that the couple relies heavily on each other during challenging times.

"I couldn't do much of what we've done the last five-plus years without her," he told the outlet.

