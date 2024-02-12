Furman University in Shock After Football Player Collapses During Workout, Dies Days Later

A South Carolina college football player has died after suffering from a medical emergency during a workout last week, leaving his community in shock.

Bryce Stanfield, a student-athlete at Furman University, collapsed during a workout Wednesday morning. He was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support, but two days later he died. He was 21-years-old.

"We are heartbroken beyond measure with Bryce's sudden passing and ask that everyone, first and foremost, lift up his parents, Fred and Teri Stanfield, and their family, in prayer on this day and in the days ahead," Furman head coach Clay Hendrix said in a statement from the university.

The defensive tackle played the entire season last fall and was described by his coach and community as an "outstanding young man and an equally fine student, football player, and friend."

"Bryce was a beautiful soul, a loving son, loyal friend, tremendous teammate, and great student. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from our entire community. Bryce will be dearly missed but will be remembered in our hearts forever," said Jason Donnelly, Furman Vice-President of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The Georgia native had aspirations of dental school after graduation, according to PEOPLE.

Furman University granted Stanfield a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in a Friday morning ceremony surrounded by family and Paladin football teammates and coaches.

The following day, hundreds of the school's student-athletes showed up to the weight room to honor Stanfield.

"He was so much a part of who we are as a program and school and was pivotal in our success on the football field and through giving of his time in outreach to our community. In every sense he was the best representative we could have," Hendrix said.

"His passing is one of the most difficult things Furman football has ever encountered, but our faith and so many wonderful memories Bryce provided us will help sustain us all in the days ahead," he added.

Others are rallying behind Stanfield's family in prayer.

"Prayers for the family of Bryce Stanfield," wrote Coach Billy Gonzalez on X.

Stanfield helped his team reach a 10-3 record and win the 2023 Southern Conference championship title.

A memorial service will be held for Stanfield on the school's campus at a later date, school administrators announced.

