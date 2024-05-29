'When Calls the Heart' Star on Life Support After Falling Five Stories From Balcony

“When Calls the Heart” star Mamie Laverock is on life support after falling from a fifth-floor balcony.

News of the 19-year-old star’s tragic accident came via a GoFundMe page organized by her family. In it, her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, said their daughter suffered an undisclosed “medical emergency” on May 11.

Days later, the Hallmark star fell off a high balcony.

Listen to the latest episode of the “Quick Start” Podcast

“We are deeply saddened to report that, on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” they wrote. “She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

They added, “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

According to the fundraiser, Laverock’s mother traveled to Winnipeg, Canada, on May 11, the day of the accident, and arrived “in time to save her [daughter’s] life.”

While not many details are known, the five-story fall came more than two weeks after Laverock was initially hospitalized. It’s not clear why she needed medical care in the first place.

Some of Laverock’s co-stars are speaking out on the young actor’s behalf and urging their followers on social media to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

“I love this family,” wrote Johannah Newmarch. “My heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

Erin Krakow added, “I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will, too.”

Please be in prayer for Laverock and her family as her medical care continues.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***