Chris Pratt arrives at the world premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

'They Hated [Jesus], Too': Chris Pratt Recites Scripture After Critics Target Him for His Faith

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt’s Christian faith has often been a topic of media conversation. And while the actor has openly discussed God, he hasn’t always been as candid about the critiques and heat he often takes as a result of his biblical proclamations and beliefs.

But at a recent Cinema Society screening for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Pratt reportedly did speak about the issue, telling Page Six the criticisms he faces over his faith aren’t new.

“That’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know,” Pratt said. “If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but, as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18-20.”

He continued, “That’s the way it is, nothing new — 2,000 years ago, they hated [Jesus], too.”

Pratt told Page Six he deals with critics by having a thick skin and pushing forward.

“Oh, just how you deal with anything,” he said. “Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin.”

Pratt’s latest comments about faith come about a month after he offered further insight on his faith journey during an appearance on actor and TV personality Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show.

As CBN’s Faithwire previously reported, the “Jurassic World” star told Barrymore about how he met his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and also shared Scripture during the appearance.

“My own journey, finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, ‘Please save me,’ and then feeling saved, and then shortly later finding the woman of my dreams,” he said.

Earlier this year, Pratt also made headlines for an Instagram post pointing back to a viral 2018 speech he delivered at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, during which he spoke of God’s love for humanity.

“Throwback to that time MTV honored me with ‘The Generation Award,’” Pratt wrote in the Instagram caption of the video he posted from that speech. “I was given three minutes to impart wisdom to the next generation.”

He continued, “Given the chance to do it again, I wouldn’t change a thing. Except maybe I wouldn’t try to eat the popcorn backstage.”

Pratt’s decision to double down on that God-affirming moment intrigued people, especially after a Men’s Health interview last year, during which he proclaimed, “I’m not a religious person,” sparking questions about what, exactly, he meant.

“I’m a person of faith; I’m not religious” can sometimes mean a person is simply more focused on a relationship with Jesus and the Bible than any of the other trappings sometimes perpetuated by and fuelled through human beings’ religious structures.

The Men’s Health quote made it seem like Pratt was discouraged by the reaction to his speech.

But the actor’s comments in recent months — and his most recent statement about Jesus and criticism — seem to indicate he’s doing anything but back down from his faith.

And that’s truly a rare happening in Hollywood.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals are taking toward God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. We are simply reporting positive developments in their spiritual journeys. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.