'Stop Attacking Israel': Bill Maher Draws Applause After Clash With 'View' Host Sunny Hostin on Hamas

Liberal comedian Bill Maher drew applause from “The View” audience Tuesday after a back-and-forth with co-host Sunny Hostin over Israel, Hamas, and the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Following a debate over the term “woke” and the negative changes Maher believes have unfolded on the American left, the conversation turned to Israel and Hamas.

“If I had any doubt that I was right about the change that’s happened in the left, watching people protest for a terrorist organization like Hamas — that straightened me out pretty quick,” he said.

That’s when “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to ask what Maher makes of some Americans seemingly taking the side of a terrorist group over Israel. Maher responded that he’s dumbfounded over the inability of some to discern true evil.

“It’s astounding to me that they can’t tell the good guys from the bad guys, just morally,” he said. “If you’re for Hamas, just live in Gaza for a day … [even] before the war.”

Maher added, “Trust me, you would go running, and screaming, and begging to live in Tel Aviv, a place that has your values.”

He went on to note women’s rights, in particular, are practically nonexistent in Gaza and many other nations. That’s when Hostin questioned whether Maher also has concern for innocents in Gaza who have died or sustained injuries as Israel fights back.

“Are you at all concerned about the innocent civilians that have been collectively punished and murdered, largely children and women?” Hostin asked. “Are you at all concerned about the fact that the International Criminal Court just today issued a subpoena for Bibi Netanyahu?”

Maher, who seemed to dismiss the ICC move as “ridiculous,” defended Israel, and explained the Jewish state was attacked and is protecting itself. Despite having concern for innocents, he noted this is war and Hamas has openly declared its intent to commit genocide against the Jewish people.

“Now, this is a war,” he said. “Do you think Hamas needs to be destroyed? This is the question.”

Hostin answered affirmatively, which led Maher to launch into a passionate diatribe aimed at helping people understand Hamas’ ongoing hostility and reign of terror.

“They’ve attacked Israel five times,” he said of Hamas and Gaza. “They’ve started five wars since they were given that land back. They took a lot of money that they took from the international community, and they spent it on bombs, and guns, and building tunnels.”

Maher, who again underscored the need for Hamas to be destroyed, said he and Hostin don’t know how to ensure said destruction unfolds, but did offer a solution to the carnage and death — a comment that drew applause.

“Here’s a way to stop that,” Maher said. “Stop attacking Israel.”

