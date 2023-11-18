Season Two of Tim Allen's Disney+ Christmas Series Points to True Meaning of Season

The true meaning of Christmas — the birth of Jesus — is once again centerstage in season two of the Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses,” in which Tim Allen reprises his role as the mythical gift-giver.

Allen, 70, starred as Santa Claus in the three-film series, “The Santa Clause” (1994), “The Santa Clause 2” (2002), and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006). Like in the films, both Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who played Mrs. Claus, returned to their famous roles for the streaming series.

The first season of “The Santa Clauses” debuted on Disney+ in mid-November last year and season two just began streaming on the platform last week — and the writers of the show have wasted no time in getting to the faith-based meaning of the Christmas season, according to Daily Citizen.

In the second episode of the latest season, one of the elves in the North Pole is tasked with explaining to Santa Claus the origin of Christmas.

“What we know as Santa,” the elf said, “all began with Saint Nicholas honoring the birth of Jesus.”

The first season of “The Santa Clauses” also included a reference to the true meaning of Christmas — most likely due to Allen’s role as an executive producer for the family friendly holiday series.

Last year, during an interview with The Wrap, Allen said it was critical to him the story of Jesus’ birth be presented at some point in the show.

“It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters, and ghosts, and goblins,” he said of the Disney+ series. “I said, ‘No, this is Christ-mas. It’s Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday. We don’t have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it; that’s what this is about.”

“If you want to get into Santa Claus,” the actor continued, “you’re gonna have to go back to history, and it’s all about religion.”

Allen’s daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, also stars in “The Santa Clauses.” You can watch the pair talk about filming the series in the video below: