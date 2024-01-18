Sarah Snook Credits Her Unborn Daughter's 'Life Growing Inside Me' for Her Emmy Win

"Succession" star Sarah Snook took home her first-ever Emmy Monday night for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

And while the achievement brought the 36-year-old to tears, it was her acceptance speech honoring her unborn daughter that struck a chord with viewers around the world.

Snook was previously nominated in that category and lost twice, but credited her big win to her baby girl born in May.

"The biggest thank you goes to someone who won't understand anything that I'm saying at the moment, but I carried her with me in this last season. And really, it was her who carried me," she expressed.

"It's very easy to act when you're pregnant because you've got hormones raging," Snook continued. "It was the proximity of her life growing inside me that gave me the strength to do this and this performance. And I love you so much. And it is all for you."

Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021 and they became pregnant in 2022.

They announced their daughter's arrival with a subtle photo where Snook snapped a picture of herself watching the final episode of Succession, with the top of a baby's head also looking at the screen, Roller Coaster.ie reports.





Snook's speech is not the only pro-life and pro-family moment that took place at the Emmy stage.

Snook's "Succession" co-star, Kieren Culkin, not only honored his mom who raised him, but shared how he and his wife want more kids.

"I want to thank my beautiful wife, Jazz Charton. Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two beautiful kids."

"And Jazz, I want more," he quickly added. "You said maybe, if I win!"

