'Prayer Works': Darryl Strawberry Healing from Heart Attack, Calls Americans to Get Back to Church

Former MLB Star Darryl Strawberry sent a message of thanks to his fans and followers for their "kindness and prayers" as he has been recovering from a heart attack two weeks ago.

Strawberry and his wife, Tracie, took to Instagram to share how he is healing and express gratitude for "a great report from the doctor."

"It was the most amazing report," the 62-year-old said. "The doctor said that I am headed in the right direction. That I am getting stronger, that life is going to be great for us. I just have to continue to do the right things."

As CBN News reported, Strawberry suffered from a heart attack just one day before celebrating his birthday on March 12.

"I have a lot to be grateful for on my 62nd birthday today, celebrating the gift of my life and love of family! We thank God for this recovery process! Blessed," he wrote on Instagram.

The MLB 1983 National League Rookie of the Year, eight-time All-Star, and three-time World Series Champion shared that doctors at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis, Missouri placed a stent in his heart.

"Praising God for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack," he wrote.

Now, Strawberry is on the road to recovery and his wife says it is because of the power of prayer.

"God will speak loudly when we are listening and we want to thank you for your continued prayers, your love, and your support. It means so much to us. Words cannot even express (it)," Tracie said. "It means everything to us and prayer works!"

"We are truly blessed because of all you guys," Strawberry added at the end of the video. "Thank you."

The minister's recent health scare has only fueled his pursuit in seeking Jesus.



In a recent photo uploaded to Instagram, Strawberry shares how he starts his day at 4 a.m. studying the Bible "with my defibrillator that's keeping me strong and reminding me of the precious gift of life."

"Embracing these blessings, I greet each day with gratitude and hope," he continued. "Thankful For God's Grace And Healing."

Strawberry and his wife have co-founded Strawberry Ministries, which shares the message of Jesus Christ.

The couple travels sharing how God delivered them from drug addiction and gave them a "second chance at life."

Strawberry recently shared a message at Bridgeway Community Church in Maryland to encourage people to get back into church.

According to a new Gallup poll, church attendance is on the decline with the survey revealing that on any given weekend, about three in 10 U.S. adults attend religious services, which is down from 42% two decades ago.

"Being in church and learning to walk in faith with Jesus is essential for our spiritual growth and relationship with God," Strawberry shared at the church. "It is in the community of believers that we find support, encouragement, and accountability. Church provides a place for worship, fellowship, and the opportunity to learn and grow in our understanding of God's Word."

Strawberry added, "By actively participating in church, we become part of a larger body of believers, united in faith and committed to serving God and others. So, let us embrace the importance of being in church and learning to walk in faith with Jesus, for it is through this journey that we experience God's love, grace, and peace in our lives."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***