PRAY: Actors Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Rely on God as They Mourn Stillborn Baby Girl, Christian Celebs Respond

Actors Alexa and Carlos PenaVega revealed the heartbreaking news Monday that their baby daughter, Indy, was stillborn, expressing a deep reliance upon God amid the tragic circumstance.

The married couple, who already have three children — Ocean, 7, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2 — opened their joint statement on social media by stating there are “never the right words to say when it comes to loss.”

“After a beautiful and peaceful delivery, our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the PenaVegas wrote. “It has been a painful journey. But, in the pain, we have found peace.”

The statement continued, “God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms.”

The PenaVegas also credited prayer from the community around them for helping sustain them, and described Indy as being “beautiful.”

Despite their reliance on God during such an unthinkable ordeal, the celebrity couple was also candid about the emotional ebbs and flows they have faced in the wake of loss.

“Grief has come to us in waves,” they wrote. “Moments of feeling absolutely gutted … then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

The PenaVegas went on to write that human beings can’t understand why such events unfold, but expressed their belief Indy has already changed their lives and the lives of many others.

“We love you [and] can’t wait to see how many other lives you change,” they concluded their post.

Fellow celebrities showered the couple with prayers and well-wishes.

“Oh my goodness. I will hold all of you close in my prayers,” “The Wonder Years” star Danica McKellar wrote. “I cannot imagine, but I know only God can bring the peace you seek.”

And actress Candace Cameron Bure added a powerful message about heaven.

“We love you. We love baby Indy,” she wrote. “We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day you all reunite. With all our hearts, we are here for you!”

The PenaVegas have been open about their Christian faith in Hollywood, with Carlos PenaVega sharing his testimony with CBN News last year of hitting “rock bottom” before finding Jesus. Today, the couple seek to honor God in and through their work.

“I always tell people that acting, singing all this stuff to me, producing writing, it’s a hobby, right?” PenaVega said at the time. “My job is to spread God’s love to everyone … That’s my job. Everything else is to hobby.”

Pray for the PenaVegas and their family as they navigate such a tragic loss.