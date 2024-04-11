Narnia's 'Prince Caspian' Comes to Life at Museum of the Bible

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis' Prince Caspian has been brought to life in the nation's capital.

The fantasy story taken from the iconic Chronicles of Narnia series transports viewers into the magical world of Narnia where four children help Prince Caspian take the throne.

CBN's Efrem Graham traveled to the Museum of the Bible to get a behind-the-scenes look with some of the cast and crew, including the husband and wife team behind this project who are also actors in the play.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian is playing at the World Stage Theater at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. until April 27.

