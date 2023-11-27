Lauren Daigle Earns Billboard's Top Christian Artist of the 2023: 'It's Been an Incredible Year'

Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is Billboard's Top Christian Artist of 2023.

The 32-year-old is also closing out the year as the top female Christian Artist of the year after the release of her self-titled album and its lead single, Thank God I Do.

"It's been an incredible year," Daigle told Billboard after hearing that she earned the top honor. "New creative collaborators, a new producer, new writers, and most of all new friends. Our fans on the road have been so incredible and we can feel their love and their energy every single night, and for me that connection [to our music] is inspiring. I am so unbelievably grateful to them, to be able to do what I love and look forward to so much more in '24."

Daigle released new music this year for the first time since Look Up Child in 2018.

The album opened at the Top Christian Albums summit in September 2018 and proceeded to ring up a record 102 frames at No. 1. It was bolstered by the crossover smash You Say, which dominated Hot Christian Songs for an unprecedented 132 weeks starting in July 2018, Billboard reported.

You Say is the No. 1 track of 2023 on Christian Streaming Songs.

As CBN News reported, Daigle took a five-year hiatus from music because of struggling with her mental health, but working on her self-titled album has helped her heal.

"The process of making this record was very restorative and very redeeming. I started the process of writing with so much fear, and so much intimidation. This record God used to rejuvenate me and to remind me of the pure things....to remind me of the things that matter, not just according to the industry but according to the Kingdom," she said.

"My dream for this record is that it would bring peace, solace, and comfort [to others]," Daigle told Sadie Robertson Huff on the "Whoa That's Me" podcast.

Daigle's self-titled album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, marking her fourth lead hit on the list.

The lead single from her latest album, Thank God I Do became her fifth chart-topper on Christian Airplay and leading the Hot Christian Songs chart.

This track also topped the year-end Christian Digital Song Sales tally, Billboard reports.

