'In the Last Days Scoffers Will Come': Top Rapper Posts 'Demonic' Album Cover Mocking Crucifixion

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Nas X is sparking criticism online for his newest album cover art and social media videos mocking the cross and Christianity.

Christian leaders say the 24-year-old rapper and singer's album cover, which depicts him outstretched on a cross, is evil.

"This is demonic," wrote Christian artist Bryson Gray.

Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, released a video on TikTok Tuesday where he is dressed as Jesus and drinks wine and eating wafers–essentially mocking communion.

Christian rapper Kory Yeshua also criticized the rapper on X stating, "People will defend this because they worship these celebrities... They have made idols out of these celebrities. People need to realize there is a spiritual war happening between the light and the dark, between good and evil."

Worship leader Sean Feucht also called out the secular rapper, posting 2 Peter 3:3 which reads, "Most importantly, I want to remind you that in the last days scoffers will come, mocking the truth and following their own desires."

"Mocking & blaspheming Jesus Christ is now mainstream in America," he later added. "This reveals how desperate the devil is for attention and how close we are to REVIVAL in 2024."

Lil Nas X, who identifies as gay, announced in November that he was entering his "Christian Era" releasing a "Christian" album. His first single called "J Christ" will be released on Jan. 12.

He pushed back against claims that he was blasphemous writing on X, "the crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus."

"Jesus's image is used throughout history in people's art all over the world. I'm not making fun of s—. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. Stfu," he added.

Feucht's comments echoed Kory Yeshua's. He noted that the rapper can get away with mocking Jesus because Christians tolerate it.

"He would never mock, to this degree, another religion. Why? Because they would not tolerate it," the worship leader told Churchleaders.com. "But as believers, we know God wins in the end and that he's gonna get the last laugh."

"We are in a place right now in culture that is openly hostile to Jesus Christ. It is openly hostile and openly mocking the most powerful moment in the history of the world," he continued.

Lil Nas X even went as far as posting an acceptance letter from Liberty University writing, "I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO."

The social media platform flagged the image stating that it was an altered photo.

As CBN News reported, Hill struck the ire of the Christian community in 2021 when he collaborated with New York-based company MSCHF to release limited pairs of Nike "Satan Shoes" – reportedly complete with a drop of human blood included in the soles.

Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF related to the shoe and MSCHF was forced to stop production.

Feucht told Churchleaders.com he sees the rapper's latest promotion antics as a "desperate attempt to cause religious outrage by blaspheming the most holy and precious moments to billions of Christians around the world."

"It's a sign of the last days," Feucht added. "As I believe this is going to happen more, but the thing that I think is wild is it also reveals the hypocrisy and the double standard where people get away with stuff like this and are not canceled."

