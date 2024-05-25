Hollywood Stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Feel Power of God Amid Pain, Loss of Daughter

Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega have long been Hollywood staples, with the couple appearing in movies, TV shows, and other entertainment endeavors.

But, in addition to entertaining the masses, the married couple routinely share their Christian faith. Throughout the years, their stories have inspired millions of people to connect more deeply with God.

The two co-star in the new Great American Pure Flix film, “Mr. Manhattan,” streaming on the platform May 23. The movie offers a “heartwarming story about what it means to find joy after grief and give God control over every aspect of our lives.”

The couple recently talked about the themes in “Mr. Manhattan” and the very real-life — and parallel — issues they’ve been contending with after the loss of their fourth child, Indy, who was stillborn.

The PenaVegas, who have three children — Ocean, 7, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 3, revealed the heartbreaking news last month. And, amid their sorrow, expressed a deep and inspiring reliance upon God.

“It has been a painful journey,” they said in an April announcement. “But, in the pain, we have found peace.”

In an interview this month, Alexa told CBN News life can be hard, even for believers, reflecting both on her experience and the themes in “Mr. Manhattan.”

“The Christian walk isn’t pretty,” she said, adding that some people sell a false premise that Christians will somehow have it easy when they accept Jesus.

The reality, she said, is quite different.

“It’s really … hard, and you are going to be wrestling with God a lot throughout your journey,” she said. “It is the most fulfilling walk you’ll ever take, and it’s also the most peaceful walk that you’ll ever take.”

Alexa then reflected on the couple’s experience with Indy to share how the family has been tested and yet clings to God’s love.

“We’re walking through grief right now after losing our daughter,” she said. “And that was the hardest thing we have ever had to experience — ever. But, what’s awesome about our God is, He truly met us between this place of pain and peace, and He really spoke to us.”

Alexa continued, “We’ve been saying … the slogan for this season really feels like ‘pain with purpose,’ and it’s interesting how God will make any painful experience that you have gone through … He brings purpose to all the painful things in your life and He turns them into testimonies.”

Despite facing such a horrific situation with the loss of Indy, Alexa said she believes she and Carlos have been able to get to “know God on a level that we didn’t even know we were capable of.”

In addition to sharing these themes more generally, the couple also discussed the spiritual perspectives they believe audiences will take away from “Mr. Manhattan.”

Carlos said he believes too many people see God as “transactional instead of relational,” and he believes the film helps change that perspective.

“I think that’s the biggest takeaway for sure,” he said. “I feel like everybody deals with that in life. It’s like, ‘Well, God, I did this. Why did you do this to me?’ [or,] ‘I did this, you know, but why this?’ And that’s not how God works.”

Watch the couple share their faith and struggles and learn more about “Mr. Manhattan.”