'He Gets Us' Ads Promoting the Love of Christ Will Air During Super Bowl LVIII

Millions of football fans will hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ during this year's Super Bowl thanks to an ad campaign titled "He Gets Us."

"He Gets Us" is a movement to reveal Jesus of the Bible through a message of love and forgiveness, according to their website.

"We believe His words, example, and life have relevance in our lives today and offer hope for a better future," it reads.

Last year, the campaign spent nearly $20 million on two spots to spread that message during Super Bowl LVII, and another $80 million to bring that vision to cities across America.

"We simply want everyone to understand the authentic Jesus as he's depicted in the Bible — the Jesus of radical forgiveness, compassion, and love," its website says.

This year the ad campaign got an early start playing its black and white commercials during the NFL playoffs, which generated more than 166 million impressions, Deseret News reports.

"We've had three ads that have been running on a lot of the big sports networks leading up to the Super Bowl," said Jordan Carson, spokesperson and director of communications for "He Gets Us."

"We are trying to introduce people, including some who might be skeptical of Christianity, to Jesus' relevance in modern-day life and call upon Christians to reflect his teachings in the way they treat other people," he continued.

Carson said he wants people to associate the story of Jesus with love, rather than hate, and their goal is to make ads relatable.

"We want to reintroduce people to the Jesus of the Bible and his love and forgiveness. We really believe (NFL games) are a perfect place to put that messaging out there for the world to see," Carson explained.

"The campaign is designed to create a cultural change. We want to increase respect for and the relevance of Jesus. We want people to understand and relate to the authentic Jesus of the Bible. This is the stage where we can do that," he added.

Last year's ads encouraged viewers to "love your enemies." This year the ads will emphasize "loving our neighbors like Jesus did, encouraging people to respect and serve each other," Greg Miller, a spokesperson for the campaign, told Rolling Stone.

As CBN News reported, the campaign was launched in 2022 with a $100 million budget to reach people via TV, radio, digital ads, billboards, and experiential platforms.

David Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., is helping to back this year's commercials.

"What we're known as, as Christians, we're known as haters. We're beginning to be known as haters—we hate this group, we hate that group. But we're not. We are people that have the very, very best love story ever written, and we need to tell that love story. So, our idea is, let's tell the story. As a Christian, you should love everybody. Jesus loved everybody," said Green.

The "He Gets Us" campaign will run a 60-second ad in the first quarter of the Super Bowl and a 15-second follow-up in the second half, according to AdAge.

