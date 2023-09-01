'God. Family. Football.' - Russell Wilson Produces Freevee Series About Christian Team

Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson has taken off his football helmet and put on his producing hat. He's the executive producer of the new Amazon Freevee series God. Family. Football. scheduled to premiere on the free platform on Sept. 1.

The six-part docuseries follows the journey of Denny Duron, assistant head coach Fibian Carter, and Shreveport, Louisiana's Evangel Christian Academy Eagles during the 2022 football season as they try to turn the school's football program around after having the worst season in school history the previous year.

Duron is a minister and a former quarterback for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs who helped them win the 1973 Division II National Championship. He came out of retirement after 30 years to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy.

His formula for success: "God first, family second, and football third."

God. Family. Football. features the personal stories of Evangel's players, coaching staff, and the broader Shreveport community, set against the dramatic backdrop of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season. As the one-time high school football powerhouse—with 14 state championships in the last 20 years—redemption is everyone's goal after their worst season in years.

Denny Duron, head coach of the Evangel Christian Academy Eagles appears in a scene from Amazon Studios' six-part docuseries "God. Family. Football." (Photo credit: Amazon Studios)

Duron, the school's chancellor, returned to the position of head coach to lead a talented group of teenagers, with dreams of playing in college and the NFL, into prominence on the field, while also molding them into future leaders.

Faith-First Approach to Coaching Drew NFL Star to the Project

Wilson, an outspoken Christian, said Duron's God-centered methodology inspired him to tell the Eagles' story.

"What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.'s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron's faith-first approach to the game," Wilson explained in a press release.

"As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy," he said.

"I can't even tell you what it means to have Russell Wilson involved," Duron told The Christian Post. "Russell really, really loves Jesus and is so open about his faith. My conversation with him just a couple of weeks ago was fire. I mean, he is so excited about this. I think he was more fired up than I was, honestly."

For those who are unfamiliar with Amazon Freevee, it's a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported (FAST) channels, available anytime, for free. The entire content of the platform's catalog is free. No paid subscriptions are necessary to watch.

All six episodes of God. Family. Football. will premiere exclusively on Freevee in the U.S. beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, according to Amazon Studios.

Watch the official trailer of God. Family. Football. below.